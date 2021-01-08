WINDSOR, ONT. -- Five people are facing charges after police seized cocaine and cannabis in Leamington.

The OPP Essex County Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and the Provincial Operations Intelligence Bureau (POIB) conducted the drug trafficking investigation.

On Thursday, a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act warrant was executed at an address on Fox Street.

As a result, a quantity of illicit drugs and cannabis was seized valued at over $28,000.

Miguel Garay Silva, 45, of Leamington, was charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine CDSA

Fail to comply with a release order - Criminal Code of Canada (CC)

Possession of illicit cannabis - Cannabis Act (CA)

Michael Ouellette, 39, , of Leamington was charged with:

Fail to comply with an undertaking - CC

Possession of illicit cannabis - CA

Billie-Jo Duquette, 35, of Leamington was charged with:

Fail to comply with an undertaking - CC

Possession of illicit cannabis - CA

Katharina Klassen, 48, of Leamington was charged with:

Obtain or offer to obtain cannabis by any method or process - CA

Possession of illicit cannabis - CA

Nicholas Beleutz, 39, of Leamington was charged with:

Possess ammunition contrary to a prohibition order CC (3 counts)

Obtain or offer to obtain cannabis by any method or process - CA

Possess illicit cannabis - CA

The accused are scheduled to appear in Leamington Ontario Court of Justice on Jan. 25, 2021.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.