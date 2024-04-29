WINDSOR
Windsor

    • LaSalle native signs NHL entry-level contract with Detroit

    Andrew Gibson. (Source: Tim Cornett/OHL Images) Andrew Gibson. (Source: Tim Cornett/OHL Images)
    The Detroit Red Wings have signed defenseman Andrew Gibson to a three-year entry-level deal.

    Gibson, from LaSalle, Ont., has played the last three seasons with the Soo Greyhounds.

    In the OHL, Saginaw put the Greyhounds out in seven games in the second round of the playoffs.

    The defenseman played 68 games this past season and had 12 goals and 32 assists.

    According to a social media post by the Red Wings, Gibson will report to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

    He was selected 42nd overall by the Wings in the 2023 NHL Draft.

