Sentencing delayed for Windsor denturist convicted of sex offences

Sentencing has been delayed for a Windsor denturist convicted of sex offences.

Mario Mouamer, 47, was scheduled to be sentenced Monday, but his lawyer is sick.

Mouamer was convicted in November 2023 of 13 counts of sexual assault against 10 victims.

The offences occurred between January 2013 and June 2017 against victims between the ages of 23 and 65 years old.

A lawyer with Laura Joy’s office appeared in court Monday and requested an adjournment because Joy is sick.

Assistant Crown Attorney Tim Kavanagh told Justice George King he was “completely opposed” to the adjournment, noting at sentencing there are no legal arguments to be made on Mouamer’s behalf.

Kavanagh has since moved to Eastern Ontario for work but travelled to Windsor for Monday’s sentencing.

“The root of this matter is relatively familiar,” Kavanagh said to Justice King. “This is a pattern that is establishing itself.”

Kavanagh was speaking about the lengthy and often delayed path the case took through Superior court.

Victims and their family members in attendance Monday were also upset and disappointed about this latest delay.

Justice King told the court he would allow the adjournment, citing an accused’s right to counsel as the reason.

Lengthy court process

Mouamer’s case started back in June 2017, when Windsor Police announced they were investigating a complaint of sexual assault at a local denture clinic.

Within a week police revealed more victims had stepped forward.

By December 2018, Mouamer was facing a total of 17 counts of sexual assault.

In February 2020, at the start of his trial, two counts were dropped.

During the trial, the victims testified about unusual behavior during appointments for dentures.

One told the court Mouamer, “adjusted his penis (with both his hands) and then put it between the cheeks of my butt.”

On November 20, 2023, Justice George King found Mouamer guilty of 13 counts of sexual assault.

The court told CTV News the two remaining counts would be “dealt with” upon sentencing.

At a sentencing hearing in January 2024, Mouamer requested house arrest while ACA Kavanagh requested a prison sentence of three and a half years.

The sentencing was originally scheduled for March 17, 2024 but was delayed to allow Mouamer to get his life in order and because of a court scheduling problem.

Mouamer is now scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday May 1, 2024.