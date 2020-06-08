WINDSOR, ONT. -- While Transition to Betterness, like many organizations, has been forced to cancel critical fundraising events, there is still a way to give back.

The organization announced Monday it would be joining the Great Canadian Giving Campaign hosted by Canadahelps.org. For the month of June, every dollar donated will give the organization one ballot to win $20,000.

T2B’s second annual Besties and Bubbles event was cancelled this year to due COVID-19. The proceeds of the event help to support the Dr. Michelle Prince Comfort Care Tote Program.

The totes are handed out to patients starting chemotherapy at Windsor Regional Hospital Cancer Centre. T2B says since the start of the pandemic, they have handed out more than 300 totes.

According to the Great Canadian Giving Challenge, in 2019 more than 109,000 Canadians participated, donating more than $14 million to 12,000 charities.