A fire at Northwood public school in south Windsor is being called suspicious.

Firefighters were called to the school after 9 p.m. Sunday and found smoke and flames coming from a portable classroom.

Investigators have determined the fire started at the playground equipment and spread to the portable.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is undetermined but officials say it caused about $100,000 in damage.

Classes went ahead as scheduled on Monday.