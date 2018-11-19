

Windsor’s integrity commissioner has closed all of the cases that have come before him since 2015.

Bruce Elman presented the 2015 to 2017 annual reports to council Monday evening.

Elman says during that time, he’s closed all 12 files that have come across his desk, with only one reprimand; that of Coun. Rino Bortolin.

The commissioner also indicates he’s closed the five complaints received since January, effectively starting the next term of council off with a clean slate.

A number of complaints came in shortly after Elman made a ruling on Coun. Bortolin, something Elman says he typically sees heading into election season.

“In election years people are to put it positively, they’re more focused on their councilors and they’re more focused on what their conduct is about,” Bruce Elman said. “It’s not surprising you get more of those.”