WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP arrested four people after seizing suspected cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, and fentanyl in Leamington.

The OPP Essex County Community Street Crimes Unit (CSCU) executed a search warrant at an address on Fox Street on Tuesday.

Drug paraphernalia along with cash was also located and seized.

The following four people are facing these charges:

Thiago Sousa, 32, of Leamington:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking - Controlled Drugs and Substance Act (CDSA) (3 counts)

Fail to comply with release order - Criminal Code of Canada (C.C.) (4 counts)

Trisha Sauve, 35, of Leamington:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking - CDSA (3 counts)

Michael Ouellette, 39, of Leamington:

Fail to comply with release order - C.C. (2 counts)

Billie-Jo Duquette, 35, of Kingsville:

Fail to comply with release order - C.C. (2 counts)

The matter is scheduled to be heard in Leamington Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.