WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Town of Kingsville says its public input session has helped identify key priorities.

On Wednesday, the town hosted a live interactive virtual session with its residents to recognize and vote on issues that will help shape strategic goals for the next two years.

Improved waterfront development, increased small business supports and light pollution control were among the topics emphasized.

Kingsville intends to use the input collected to develop its 2021-2022 action plans.

Residents unable to attend the live session can still provide feedback on the town’s website until Feb. 17.