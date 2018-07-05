

A Windsor businessman is pondering his next move following a response from the city's integrity commissioner.

Jon Liedtke filed a complaint in May after Mayor Drew Dilkens blocked him on social media.

Liedtke claimed the mayor was violating the city's code of conduct.

However, the city’s integrity commissioner, Bruce Elman, sent Liedtke a letter on Friday. It states he was closing the file with no finding after Dilkens unblocked Liedtke.

The letter went on to say there's no provision in the code of conduct regarding un-friending or blocking on social media.

Liedtke tells CTV News he doesn't consider the matter closed.

"It's a big issue that the matter isn't resolved and again this isn't about me being unblocked,” said Liedtke. “It's about the broader picture here which is elected officials shouldn't be able to block their constituents from meaningfully engaging in speech."