Windsorites in store for warm but wet conditions this weekend

A wet and muggy start to the weekend is expected across Windsor-Essex.

Saturday starts out cloudy and rainy with a high of 25 degrees, feeling like 30 with the humidity.

There’s a chance of showers Saturday night with a risk of thunderstorm and a low of 17 degrees.

On Sunday, another cloudy, rainy day is in the forecast with a high of 20 degrees.

However, the sun should come out again Monday.

Here’s a look at the Windsor region’s forecast

Saturday: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers or drizzle early in the morning. Wind becoming southeast 30 km/h in the afternoon. High 25. Humidex 30.

Saturday night: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light after midnight. Wind becoming southwest 30 before morning. Low 17.

Sunday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 20.

Monday: Sunny. High 19.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 19.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Thursday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 27.