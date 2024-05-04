WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsorites in store for warm but wet conditions this weekend

    A CTV News Windsor viewer submitted photo from April 2024. (Source: Charie Virga) A CTV News Windsor viewer submitted photo from April 2024. (Source: Charie Virga)
    A wet and muggy start to the weekend is expected across Windsor-Essex.

    Saturday starts out cloudy and rainy with a high of 25 degrees, feeling like 30 with the humidity.

    There’s a chance of showers Saturday night with a risk of thunderstorm and a low of 17 degrees.

    On Sunday, another cloudy, rainy day is in the forecast with a high of 20 degrees.

    However, the sun should come out again Monday.

    Here’s a look at the Windsor region’s forecast

    Saturday: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers or drizzle early in the morning. Wind becoming southeast 30 km/h in the afternoon. High 25. Humidex 30.

    Saturday night: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light after midnight. Wind becoming southwest 30 before morning. Low 17.

    Sunday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 20.

    Monday: Sunny. High 19.

    Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 19.

    Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

    Thursday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 27.

