Windsorites in store for warm but wet conditions this weekend
A wet and muggy start to the weekend is expected across Windsor-Essex.
Saturday starts out cloudy and rainy with a high of 25 degrees, feeling like 30 with the humidity.
There’s a chance of showers Saturday night with a risk of thunderstorm and a low of 17 degrees.
On Sunday, another cloudy, rainy day is in the forecast with a high of 20 degrees.
However, the sun should come out again Monday.
Here’s a look at the Windsor region’s forecast
Saturday: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers or drizzle early in the morning. Wind becoming southeast 30 km/h in the afternoon. High 25. Humidex 30.
Saturday night: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Wind southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light after midnight. Wind becoming southwest 30 before morning. Low 17.
Sunday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 20.
Monday: Sunny. High 19.
Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 19.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.
Thursday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 27.
Quebec man who threatened Trudeau, Legault online sentenced to 20 months in jail
A Quebec man who pleaded guilty to threatening Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier François Legault has been sentenced to 20 months in jail.
Suter scores late goal, clinches series for Canucks
Pius Suter scored with 1:39 left and the Vancouver Canucks advanced to the second round of the NHL playoffs with a 1-0 victory over the Nashville Predators on Friday night in Game 6.
The kids from 'Mrs. Doubtfire are all SUPER grown up now, and we're not OK
The adorable trio of child actors from the 1993 classic comedy 'Mrs. Doubtfire,' which starred the late and great Robin Williams, are all grown up and looking back on their seminal time together.
Parliamentary report on Emergencies Act decision is 18 months past due — and counting
The erstwhile group of senators and MPs studying the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act over the "Freedom Convoy" was supposed to present its findings in December. December of 2022, that is.
Drone footage shows Ukrainian village battered to ruins as residents flee Russian advance
The Ukrainian village of Ocheretyne has been battered by fighting, drone footage obtained by The Associated Press shows. The village has been a target for Russian forces in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.
Grandparents killed in wrong-way crash on Hwy. 401 identified
A 60-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman killed in a wrong-way crash on Highway 401 earlier this week have been identified by the Consulate General of India in Toronto.
Egypt media cite progress in truce talks as Israel downplays chances of end to war with Hamas
A delegation of the Palestinian militant group Hamas was in Cairo on Saturday as Egyptian state media reported "noticeable progress" in ongoing cease-fire talks with Israel while an Israeli official downplayed the prospects for a full end to the war.
Bystander livestreams during Charlotte standoff show an ever-growing appetite for social media video
Saing Chhoeun was locked out of his Charlotte, N.C., home on Monday as law enforcement with high-powered rifles descended into his yard and garage, using a car as a shield as they were met with a shower of gunfire from the direction of his neighbor's house.
Britney Spears 'home and safe' after paramedics responded to an incident at the Chateau Marmont, source tells CNN
A source close to singer Britney Spears tells CNN that the pop star is 'home and safe' after she had a 'major fight' with her boyfriend on Wednesday night at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.
Kitchener
WRDSB to lay off 106 elementary school teachers
More than 100 teachers at the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) are learning they have been declared surplus will likely be out of a job as of Aug. 12.
Search underway for missing 17-year-old in Kitchener
There was a large police presence in a Kitchener neighbourhood Friday evening as officers searched for a missing 17-year-old.
Chemical spill could be cause of stinky water in Puslinch, Ont., new report says
People living in Puslinch, Ont. may have the answer to why their water smelled so bad last year.
London
CTV News London's top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
Soon to expire municipal funding would close 120-bed homeless shelter and return people to tents
Municipal funding is running out for a temporary shelter program that serves homeless Londoners.
Artworks that help heal
It looked like most other art exhibits, but the works on display at Fanshawe College were part of a healing process for the artists.
Barrie
80-year-old Ont. man to face jury in historical sexual assault case involving children
A trial date has been set for an Ontario senior facing allegations of historical sexual offences involving children.
-
A Barrie man is facing multiple charges related to incidents of intimate partner violence that originated in the Township of Essa.
-
On Thursday night, 30 firefighters battled a destructive fire that broke out in a facility in Bracebridge Ont.
Northern Ontario
Northern Ont. man guilty of three counts of first-degree murder in Sudbury firebombing
The jury deciding the fate of a man responsible for a fatal firebombing in Sudbury found him guilty of three counts of first-degree murder Friday afternoon.
-
Three men from southern Ontario and a man from Texas have been fined a total of $16,700 for illegal hunting and fishing in September 2021.
-
A New Hamburg family is feeling deflated after buying a new Toyota hybrid truck.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
The de-rostering of thousands of patients at the Group Health Centre in Sault Ste. Marie was the centre of attention at a town hall Friday organized by the Algoma chapter of the Ontario Health Coalition.
-
The Chi-Cheemaun ferry arrived at Manitoulin Island on Friday morning to kick off its 50th season on the Georgian Bay.
-
Phase 1 of the reconstruction of Queen Street in downtown Sault Ste. Marie is getting underway, although it will be scaled down from the original plan.
Ottawa
Firefighters battle second Overbrook highrise blaze on Donald Street
Ottawa Fire Services says crews battled a fire that broke out in a bedroom in the same highrise building that displaced hundreds of residents and sent three people to hospital in critical condition Thursday morning.
-
Though the temperatures are warm this Saturday, it's going to be a rainy day in the capital.
-
NEW THIS MORNING The pros and cons of discussing mental health issues in the workplace
A group of lawyers has written what they call a groundbreaking book about how mental health is perceived in the legal profession.
Toronto
Police officer hit by driver of fleeing vehicle in Toronto
York Regional Police say they are continuing to search for a suspect in an auto theft investigation who was captured on video running over a police officer in Toronto last month.
-
-
Video of a suspect lighting a Richmond Hill barbershop on fire earlier this week has been released by police.
Montreal
Despite shift to EVs, number of gas-powered cars on Quebec roads hits record high
The province has been pushing drivers to make the switch to electric vehicles (EVs) but it appears Quebecers aren't buying in. The latest numbers from the SAAQ show that the number of gas-powered vehicles hit a record high in 2023.
-
Quebec semi-pro soccer team CS Saint-Laurent is set to face off against Toronto FC in the 2024 Canadian Championship in five days.
-
Quebec Premier François Legault reiterated that the pro-Palestinian encampment at McGill University must be dismantled while police remain 'on the lookout for new developments.'
Winnipeg
2 charged after police find 'concerning and diverse' explosives at Manitoba home
Winnipeg police say they have arrested two people in their 20s after a large amount of explosives were found in a home outside of Winnipeg, Man.
-
A Manitoba man who pleaded guilty to keeping the funds raised from an ice-fishing fundraiser for the Children's Hospital Foundation of Manitoba has been handed a sentence of 18 months house arrest.
-
A city committee has given the green light to an oversized garage, where no permit was pulled.
Edmonton
Oilers to face Canucks in second round of NHL playoffs
The Edmonton Oilers will face the Vancouver Canucks in the second round of the National Hockey League post-season after Vancouver advanced with a 1-0 win over the Nashville Predators in Game 6 Friday, winning the best-of-seven opening-round series 4-2.
-
A man accused of arson in a January Old Strathcona apartment fire is expected to be charged with manslaughter after a body was discovered in the burned building late last month.
-
Federal tax changes could soon make it difficult for people to find a family doctor, says the Alberta Medical Association.
Calgary
Calgary council wraps second week of public hearing on blanket rezoning
As of Friday morning, 611 Calgarians had voiced their opinions about the city's proposed blanket rezoning, with 92 still remaining.
-
Many in Calgary’s film industry are worried about the potential sale of another iconic downtown theatre, and what it could mean for the local arts scene.
-
Mandatory Alcohol Screening has been in place in Alberta for the past few years and a move by the Ontario Provincial Police to begin enforcing breath samples at all traffic stops is being applauded by local victims of impaired driving.
Regina
Human remains found in rural Sask. possibly a decade old, RCMP say
RCMP say human remains found in a rural area in central Saskatchewan may have been there for a decade or more.
-
Premier Scott Moe's Saskatchewan Party has received millions of more dollars in donations compared with rivals ahead of this year's election.
-
The North Central Family Centre (NCFC) has launched a capital campaign to help aid in the completion of a major project they are in the midst of building.
Vancouver
-
-
A former Mountie who pleaded guilty to illegally employing a foreign national without a work permit has been ordered to pay a $2,000 fine and have no contact with her former nanny for two years.
-
Vancouver Island
-
-
-
When Damon Langlois visited the beach as a boy, he never would have imagined how significant sand would become in his life.
Atlantic
Police launch Mandatory Alcohol Screening program in Halifax area
An initiative called the Mandatory Alcohol Screening (MAS) program is designed to cut down on the number of drunk drivers on the road in the Halifax area.
-
A New Brunswick woman suffering from sarcoidosis, a disease that limits your lung capacity, is in need of a double lung transplant.
-
Fishery officers seized nearly 30 kilograms of elvers at a Yarmouth County, N.S., holding facility on Wednesday, arresting three people in the process.
N.L.
-
A funeral is being held today for hockey broadcasting legend Bob Cole in his hometown of St. John's, N.L.
-
Richard Martin is spending this year's fishing season on land after he says a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer broke his left leg in three places during a protest last month that shut down the provincial legislature.
-
Tributes continue to pour in for Bob Cole as his family has confirmed a funeral will be held for the legendary broadcaster Friday in St. John's, N.L.