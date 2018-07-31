

Windsor's integrity commissioner is dropping a complaint filed against the councillor of Ward 3 when Rino Bortolin was running as a provincial liberal candidate.

The complaint was filed in May after Bortolin was alleged to have used bullying and harassing tactics at a March 8 meeting of the Liberals in the riding of Windsor West.

Edy Haddad claimed Bortolin was using intimidation tactics and swore at different people at the meeting.

At the time, Bortolin admiited to have used some expletives but said the bullying complaint was frivolous.

CTV News has obtained a copy of the report from integrity commissioner Bruce Elman. It says while he has a great deal of empathy for Haddad's arguments, the matter is not within his jurisdiction.

Haddad tells CTV News he respects that decision.

“I could ask for a judicial review, they may find, because he is a councillor he is in his role, outside of the chambers and so it should be brought to a judicial review but I don't want to do what Mr. Bortolin has done and waste taxpayer money by asking for a judicial review and just have this drag on for who knows how long.”

Bortolin, who is seeking re-election as a councillor in Ward 3, did not return our calls before news time.

The integrity commissioner also declined a request for comment.