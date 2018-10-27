

Windsor Police Services have released the name of a man who barricaded himself into his home with a teenager.

Patrol officers were called to 643 Pierre Ave. around 8:30am Saturday for a domestic dispute. A stand-off ensued after weapons were believed to be involved.

Police breached the front door of the home and got a teenage boy out of the house at around 3pm, but a second man remained inside.

The K-9 unit was sent in to retrieve the second man. He was eventually brought out and given medical attention for minor bite wounds.

Investigators say 24-year-old Joe Bohnenschuh, of Windsor, was wanted on several warrants and has been charged with uttering death threats.

