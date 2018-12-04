

CTV Windsor





The City of Windsor is restarting the storefront cannabis survey after getting new funding information from the province.

In the original survey, released on Friday, the opt-out information indicated funding would be capped at $10,000.

New information from the province is that Windsor will receive a first payment from the Ontario Cannabis Legalization Implementation Fund in January 2019 in the amount of $253,279, regardless of whether the city chooses to opt-in or opt-out.

This funding is based on 2018 MPAC household numbers. If the city decides to opt-out by January 22, 2019, however, the second payment from the fund will be capped at $5,000. If they don’t opt-out the second payment will be based on household numbers and will not be capped at $5,000.

Here’s where you can take the New Storefront Cannabis Sales Survey.

Previous results of the storefront cannabis survey will be deleted and the new results will be compiled between now and Jan. 4, 2019. The information will be shared with Windsor city council to aid in their decision ahead of the province’s Jan. 22, 2019 “opt out” deadline.