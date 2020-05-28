WINDSOR, ONT. -- Four Chatham residents have been charged after police seized suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine from a home.

Members of the Chatham-Kent police intelligence section and critical incident response team executed a search warrant at a home on Gray Street in Chatham.

Police seized about $20,000 worth of suspected drugs. Officers also seized a digital scale, packaging materials and a large quantity of Canadian cash.

Jacob Alliett, 37, was charged with three counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking. He was released pending a future court date of Aug. 13.

Michael Moore, 40, of was charged with three counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking. He was released pending a future court date of Aug. 13.

Crystal Campbell-Dimytruk, 45, was charged with three counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking. She was released pending a future court date of Aug. 13.

A 36-year-old Chatham woman was charged with three counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking. She was also arrested and charged with criminal harassment in connection with a separate incident. She has been released pending a future court date of Aug. 13.