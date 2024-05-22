Encampment protestors disrupt University of Windsor meeting

As the University of Windsor’s Board of Governors convened for a regular meeting, pro-Palestinian protestors attempted to disrupt.

Continuing their calls for the institution to disclose its investments and divest from companies seen as contributing to Israel’s war efforts in Gaza, demonstrators brought their signs, and plenty of noisemakers from their encampment.

Organizer Jana Alrifai said the university allowed them to send delegates into the meeting but only as spectators. She said that wasn’t enough.

“Any time somebody spoke up, they were kicked out,” said Alrifai. “They put procedure over having the students heard and that is not allowed. So we are still here… and we are here to say that we will not rest until they divest,” she said.

In statement sent to CTV News, a spokesperson for the University of Windsor said there’s process to bring issues to the board of governors – but that the University supports the right to peaceful assembly and the right to freedom of expression.”

Tense moments towards the end of the board meeting saw campus police officers attempt to disperse the protest.

Alrifai said they threatened to call Windsor police.

As of Tuesday evening, the encampment remains on campus.

Pro-Palestinian protestors made noise outside the University of Windsor Board of Governors meeting in an attempt to disrupt proceedings. May 21, 2024 (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)