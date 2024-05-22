WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Robbery suspect sought at University Ave store

    Robbery suspect on University Avenue West. (Source: Windsor police) Robbery suspect on University Avenue West. (Source: Windsor police)
    Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in connection to a robbery.

    The suspect is wanted for a robbery that occurred just after 6 a.m. on May 15, in the 800 block of University Avenue West.

    Police say the suspect brandished a knife before stealing money from the cash register.

    The employee did not sustain any physical injuries.

    The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s. At the time of the incident, he wore a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, gloves, and a blue face mask.

    If you can identify the suspect or to share further information, please contact the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

