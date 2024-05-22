WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Murder trial underway for September 2020 death of Windsor father

    Thomas "T.J." McIntyre. (Submitted to CTV News) Thomas "T.J." McIntyre. (Submitted to CTV News)
    A murder trial is underway the death of Windsor father in September 2020.

    Ryan Taylor, 35, has pleaded not guilty to a single charge of second degree murder for the death of Thomas “TJ” McIntyre, 38.

    As previously reported, police were called to Seminole Street near Tourangeau Road just after midnight on September 23, 2020.

    They found one injured man lying on the ground, with injuries police say are consistent with being involved in a fight.

    Police interviewed witnesses and less than two hours later police arrested a suspect.

    McIntyre was described as a loving father who dedicated his life to his children, according to previous stories by CTV News.

    This a developing story. More to come.

