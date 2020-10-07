WINDSOR, ONT -- The victim in Windsor’s third homicide this year is being remembered as a loving father.

“If you ever needed help, my dad was the one you’d go to,” says Trinity McIntyre, who’s father, T.J. McIntyre, died last month.

On Sept. 23, shortly after midnight, officers responded to a report of a fight in the area of Seminole Street and Tourangeau.

An injured man was taken to hospital, where he died a few days later.

Speaking to CTV Windsor Tuesday, McIntyre’s daughter shared some of her favourite childhood memories.

“We ate strawberry ice cream and watch Hansel and Gretel Witch Hunters and he was just making me laugh the entire night.”

The 17 year-old was one of the last people to see her father the night of the altercation.

“I blame myself because I was the last one to see him that night before he went out and I should’ve said something,” says McIntyre.

T.J. McIntyre was 38 years old.

He was put to rest on Monday.

McIntyre admits the past couple of weeks have been incredibly difficult for her.

“A lot of us can’t accept the fact that he’s gone, that he’s really not coming back. I just keep thinking he’s going to walk up to the house and say, I’m here.”

Ryan Taylor, of Windsor, has been charged with one count of second degree murder, in relation to the incident.