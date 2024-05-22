WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Charges laid after rollerblader struck by car in Windsor

    Windsor Police Service Headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, May 2, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Windsor Police Service Headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, May 2, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
    One person has been charged following a crash in Windsor involving a pedestrian.

    On May 20 around 8:30 p.m., police were called to the 200 block of Parent Ave. near Chatham Street where a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle.

    According to police, the 26-year-old man was rollerblading with his dog when he was hit from behind by a grey Chrysler 300.

    Just before to the collision, police said the victim and the motorist had been engaged in a heated argument where the motorist allegedly turned his vehicle around and struck the victim before fleeing the scene.

    The pedestrian was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His dog was not harmed.

    Later that evening, the motorist contacted Windsor police to report his involvement in the collision. 

    One person has been charged with assault with a weapon, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and leaving the scene of an accident.

