Charges laid after rollerblader struck by car in Windsor

One person has been charged following a crash in Windsor involving a pedestrian.

On May 20 around 8:30 p.m., police were called to the 200 block of Parent Ave. near Chatham Street where a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle.

According to police, the 26-year-old man was rollerblading with his dog when he was hit from behind by a grey Chrysler 300.

Just before to the collision, police said the victim and the motorist had been engaged in a heated argument where the motorist allegedly turned his vehicle around and struck the victim before fleeing the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His dog was not harmed.

Later that evening, the motorist contacted Windsor police to report his involvement in the collision.

One person has been charged with assault with a weapon, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and leaving the scene of an accident.