Windsor residents have more chances to get rid of their yard waste.

The City of Windsor is adding additional yard waste collection dates for the month of December.

Officials say the extra dates are being offered because of the late arrival of fall conditions this season and the snowfall earlier this month, which delayed many residents from collecting their yard waste.

The collections will be zone specific and will take place from Dec. 9 – Dec. 20:

Zone 1A – Tuesday, December 10

Zone 2A – Wednesday, December 11

Zone 3A – Thursday, December 12

Zone 4A – Friday December 13

Zone 1B – Tuesday, December 17

Zone 2B – Wednesday, December 18

Zone 3B – Thursday, December 19

Zone 4B – Friday December 20

The name of each zone can be found on the front of the 2019-2020 collection calendar. Anyone who is unsure can see the garbage collection schedule/map or call 311.

Residents are asked to place yard waste in accepted containers such as paper yard waste bags, garbage cans, cardboard boxes or roll-out carts. Yard waste that is improperly prepared (e.g. placed in plastic bags) will not be picked up.