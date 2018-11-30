

CTV Windsor





If you have something to say about bricks and mortar cannabis sales, the City of Windsor wants to hear from you.

The city wants to know whether residents support storefront cannabis sales.

Officials are encouraging people to complete an online survey on the subject.

Cannabis was legalized in Canada in October, but currently purchasing pot in Ontario can only be done online through the Ontario Cannabis Store.

But as of April 1st, private sector retailers will be allowed to sell recreational cannabis from local storefronts.

However, municipalities have the option to opt out of allowing retail storefront sales entirely or to allow retail storefront sales.

The survey is open until Jan. 4 and the results will be shared with city council to help them make a decision by the 'opt out' deadline on Jan. 22.