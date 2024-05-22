Work to begin on E.C. Row Expressway this weekend

There’s a traffic note for drivers to take note of in Windsor.

Starting Sunday, there will be nightly closures of the E.C. Row Expressway from Banwell Road to Jefferson Boulevard — nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights until July 6.

Work will start on the westbound lanes for about three weeks, with eastbound to follow.

The Expressway will also be reduced to one lane in the work zone during the day.

Delays are to be expected and drivers are asked to follow the posted detours.