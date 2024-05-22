WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Work to begin on E.C. Row Expressway this weekend

    E.C.Row Expressway sign in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, May 16, 2016. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor) E.C.Row Expressway sign in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, May 16, 2016. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
    Share

    There’s a traffic note for drivers to take note of in Windsor.

    Starting Sunday, there will be nightly closures of the E.C. Row Expressway from Banwell Road to Jefferson Boulevard — nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights until July 6.

    Work will start on the westbound lanes for about three weeks, with eastbound to follow.

    The Expressway will also be reduced to one lane in the work zone during the day.

    Delays are to be expected and drivers are asked to follow the posted detours. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Biden steals debate issue from Trump campaign, makes it his own

    Donald Trump had spent weeks needling U.S. President Joe Biden for his refusal to commit to a debate. But Washington political columnist Eric Ham describes how in one fell swoop, Biden ingeniously stole the issue from the Trump campaign and made it his own.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News