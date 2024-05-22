WINDSOR
Windsor

    • County Road 22 in Lakeshore closes due to buckling

    County Road 22 buckles in Lakeshore, Ont., on Tuesday, May 22, 2024. (Submitted to CTV News) County Road 22 buckles in Lakeshore, Ont., on Tuesday, May 22, 2024. (Submitted to CTV News)
    County Road 22 in Lakeshore is closed for repairs after heat buckled the road.

    The County of Essex says it is closing the eastbound lanes and one westbound lane between Patillo Road and East Pike Creek Road.

    The road was impacted by the hot temperatures late Tuesday afternoon.

    The closure went into effect at 9 a.m. Wednesday to make emergency repairs.

    A social media post from the county says they hope to have the area reopened to traffic by the end of the day.

