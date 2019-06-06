

Windsor police have made an arrest in an outstanding homicide case from the summer of 2018.

Jason Pantlitz-Solomon, 20, was shot and killed while walking in the downtown area in the early morning hours of Aug. 27, 2018.

Pantlitz-Solomon was studying at the University of Windsor at the time.

The Windsor Police Major Crimes Branch offered a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person or people responsible.

During the course of the investigation, police say they identified a woman as a suspect.

On Wednesday, police confirm detectives traveled to the Peel Region and arrested the suspect without incident.

Keima Davis-Baynes, 22, of Mississauga is charged with first degree murder and attempted murder.

According to police, this was the only homicide case from 2018 that did not have an arrest.

Sgt. Steve Betteridge tells CTV Windsor they continue to investigate and hope more information will come out now that a suspect has been arrested.

“The $5,000 reward that was offered in this case is still an active reward as the case in the investigation continues,” says Betteridge.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.