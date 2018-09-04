

CTV Windsor





A candlelight vigil was held on the weekend for a University of Windsor student who was shot to death.

Jason Michael Pantlitz Solomon, 20, was killed in downtown Windsor early in the morning on Monday August 27.

Panlitz Solomon will be laid to rest this Saturday.

A candlelight vigil was held Saturday evening at Marie Curtis Park in Etobicoke.

The Windsor Police Major Crimes Branch continues to investigate the death. Police believe the targeted incident has ties to the Peel Region.

Police say two men approached Solomon, pulled out a gun and fired multiple times.

No arrests have been made.

A 19-year-old woman was also hurt in the shooting and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Pantlitz Solomon was a third year criminology student at the University of Windsor and previously lived in the Peel Region.

The university issued a statement saying they wish to express its sorrow at the death of the student.

“We extend our sympathies to Jason’s family and to his many friends and colleagues at the University,” says Douglas Kneale, interim president and vice-chancellor.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help Solomon’s family with funeral expenses.

The page was created by Dalton Solomon, who wrote his family is devastated.

“My heart is broken and my faith tested. My son was a huge advocate of ending the senseless violence that plaguing our streets and taking our youths .. daily,” said the Facebook post.

He says his son wanted to become a lawyer and make a difference in his own way.