'Everybody is like family': Home Depot's oldest Canadian employee celebrates 100th birthday

A once in a lifetime celebration for Windsor Ont.'s newest member of the Centenarian Club took place on Thursday.

David “Davie” Frank, a 23-year Home Depot Canada associate from Windsor, took some time away from his busy job to celebrate his centennial.

"What's going on here today is unbelievable," Frank exclaimed. "Everybody is like family. They are family.”

Friends, family and work family joined Frank at the Division Road Home Depot for an in-store celebration.

According to Frank's colleagues, he doesn’t need to work; he chooses to work, noting his passion for building meaningful connections and staying active keeps him rooted in the Home Depot family.

"Huge milestone," stated store manager, Gloria Mattia.

"He truly embraces what customer service is all about. He understands the customer and is truly a role model for all of us of how we should interact with everybody. And truly humbled to have him in our store and the fact that we get to experience an amazing man."

David "Davie" Frank speaks at his 100th birthday celebration in Windsor, Ont. on Nov. 14, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

"Yes, I love the retail end of it where you meet people," Frank explained.

"You know, the problems, help solve the problems and that I think contributes to life, to the community. Helping people, that's what I do all day. I listen to their problems, try and find the best solutions for them and it's working."

Co-workers said Frank's journey reflects resilience, community spirit and a love for lifelong learning. His fellow associates affectionately refer to aisle 18 as “Davie Frank Lane,” a nod to his engaging personality and dedication.

Aisle 18, affectionately referred to as "Davie Frank Lane". (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

"There are several thousand different items in that one aisle,” Frank said. “And, yes, it works. It solves a lot of problems for a lot of people."

Born on Nov. 12, 1924, in Montréal, Que., Frank is not only the oldest associate in The Home Depot’s Canadian division, but he’s also a living testament to a century of remarkable history.

Throughout his life, Frank has witnessed monumental global events from World War II to the advent of the internet.

Davie's journey took him from working in a manufacturing factory during WWII to founding Wallpaper World of Windsor in 1976.

In 2001, he joined The Home Depot Canada family part-time, where he has become a cherished member of the team at store 7228 in Windsor.

Frank told CTV News he and his wife Judy "tried" retirement years ago, but that life brought him back to the workforce, when other friends and family passed away.

David "Davie" Frank and his wife, Judy, seen at Davie's 100th birthday celebration at Home Depot on Division Road in Windsor, Ont. on Nov. 14, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

"Retirement... who knows? I feel well, I'm doing, I think, productive work. I love it. So, let's hope it continues," he said.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens joined the celebration, with birthday wishes on behalf of the City of Windsor.

Frank also received recognition from King Charles III, Premier Doug Ford and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens with David "Davie" Frank in Windsor, Ont. on Nov. 14, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

"I have never been to a place of employment where we have a centenarian still working, so this is a first for me," Dilkens said.

"It's remarkable to have someone who is 100 years old who still goes to work, probably several days a week. It keeps him active, keeps his mind going, and I think that there are probably tens of thousands of Windsorites who have benefited from his expertise."