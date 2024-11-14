WINDSOR
    • New fundraiser launched by LaSalle firefighters to benefit locals in need

    LaSalle firefighter R. Malott collects charity donations for those in need in LaSalle, Ont. Malott is seen on Nov. 14, 2024. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor) LaSalle firefighter R. Malott collects charity donations for those in need in LaSalle, Ont. Malott is seen on Nov. 14, 2024. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)
    For the holiday season, the LaSalle Firefighters Association has launched a new charity initiative.

    It’s called “LaSalle Gives Back”. It started on Thursday and will end on Saturday.

    Firefighters are distributing newsletters and accepting cash donations at main intersections and shopping centres in the community. All money collected in LaSalle will stay in the community.

    The donations will support the St. Andrews Anglican Church community food bank and the LaSalle Hangout for Youth.

    For years, LaSalle Fire Services has participated in charity events raising monies for those in need throughout southwestern Ontario.

    Last year, Lasalle fire helped to raise over $40,000 for Windsor’s Goodfellows organization. Now, with even more demand for help in LaSalle, LaSalle fire wants to turn their attention directly at assisting locals dealing with hardships.

    Chris Carr is the president of the LaSalle Firefighters Association. Carr is hopeful that the campaign can raise close to $50,000 for the new charity drive.

    “There's always a need throughout the year, but especially at the holidays, there's an increased need, so we do these types of programs.” said Carr.

    “There's the Sparky's Toy Drive that comes up as well. We have donation bins throughout the town where you can drop off toys, anything really to help those in need.”

