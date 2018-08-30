

CTV Windsor





University of Windsor staff and students are mourning the loss of a student who was killed in a downtown shooting.

The university issued a statement saying they wish to express its sorrow at the death of Jason Solomon, a third-year student in the Criminology program.

“We extend our sympathies to Jason’s family and to his many friends and colleagues at the University,” says Douglas Kneale, interim president and vice-chancellor.

“As students return for the Fall term, we will be putting supports in place to reinforce our commitment to care for one another and to cherish the lives of members of our campus community – those among us and those whom we have lost.”

A Gofundme page has been set up for Solomon’s family to help with funeral expenses.

The page was created by Dalton Solomon, who posted on Facebook that on “August 27th, 2018 at approximately 3am my loving son, Jason Solomon was gunned down in Windsor just off of his university campus.”

Dalton Solomon wrote his family is devastated.

“My heart is broken and my faith tested. My son was a huge advocate of ending the senseless violence that plaguing our streets and taking our youths .. daily,” said the Facebook post.

He says his son wanted to become a lawyer and make a difference in his own way.

“His mom and I were so happy he got into Windsor U,” Dalton Solomon said. “He wanted to pursue an education in criminology, go to law school and become a lawyer. Make a difference in his own way. Maybe create a platform to share his very simple message, The Violence MUST Stop. The irony is not lost on me.”

The Windsor Police Major Crimes Branch is actively investigating the downtown shooting and at this time have no suspects in custody.

Police say initial investigation indicates that two men approached the male victim. A firearm was produced and discharged multiple times, according to police.

Investigators believe the homicide was a targeted incident.

The two adult male suspects fled the scene on foot northbound on Ouellette Avenue towards Chatham Street.

Investigators are interested in speaking with any witnesses who may not yet have spoken to police.