Man allegedly strikes stranger several times in grocery store parking lot

Windsor police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect after an alleged assault in a grocery store parking lot.

Officers responded to a report of an assault in the 700 block of Crawford Avenue shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 3. Police say they learned that a man physically struck a stranger multiple times following an argument in the store’s parking lot.

The Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation and obtained an image of the suspect, who is described as an Asian male between 25 and 35 years old, approximately 5’10” tall, with a medium build, and short straight black hair. At the time of the incident, he wore a puffy black coat, black pants with white or grey around the hips, black sandals, and black socks.

The suspect left the scene in a blue, four-door sedan similar to a Ford Fusion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be provided to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.