WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Man allegedly strikes stranger several times in grocery store parking lot

    Windsor police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect after an alleged assault in a grocery store parking lot. (Source: Windsor police) Windsor police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect after an alleged assault in a grocery store parking lot. (Source: Windsor police)
    Share

    Windsor police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect after an alleged assault in a grocery store parking lot.

    Officers responded to a report of an assault in the 700 block of Crawford Avenue shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 3. Police say they learned that a man physically struck a stranger multiple times following an argument in the store’s parking lot.

    The Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation and obtained an image of the suspect, who is described as an Asian male between 25 and 35 years old, approximately 5’10” tall, with a medium build, and short straight black hair. At the time of the incident, he wore a puffy black coat, black pants with white or grey around the hips, black sandals, and black socks.

    The suspect left the scene in a blue, four-door sedan similar to a Ford Fusion.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be provided to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trump chooses anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as health secretary

    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump says he will nominate anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, putting him in charge of a massive agency that oversees everything from drug, vaccine and food safety to medical research and the social safety net programs Medicare and Medicaid.

    Measles cases in New Brunswick continues to climb

    The number of measles cases in New Brunswick continues to climb. Officials with New Brunswick’s Department of Health said as of Thursday, the number of confirmed cases since October has reached 43.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News