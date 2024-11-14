WINDSOR
    Special guests to accompany Santa Claus in Windsor parade

    Santa Claus is seen at the 54th annual Windsor Santa Claus Parade in Windsor, Ont. on Dec. 3, 2022. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor) Santa Claus is seen at the 54th annual Windsor Santa Claus Parade in Windsor, Ont. on Dec. 3, 2022. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)
    The excitement is starting to build for this year’s Santa Claus Parade returning to downtown Windsor. This year, Santa will bring some special guests along with him.

    “We've got a lot of new interests and that that always excites us,” said Maggie Durocher, Executive Director of the Windsor Parade Corporation, who has noticed an increase in applications for this year's Windsor Santa Claus Parade.

    “It started a lot earlier than it typically does. There is a lot of excitement.”

    The parade will march down Ouellette Avenue starting a 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. It will begin at Wyandotte Street heading towards the river before turning left onto Riverside Drive and ending at Caron Avenue.

    Durocher said there are new participants that are bringing a new aspect to the parade.

    “Even local retailers that are coming in with floats that they're designing around,” she said.

    More than 40 vendors will be selling goods at the Pelissier Street marketplace before and after the parade. “We have artists, crafters, artisans, baked goods, food vendors and then live entertainment by local musicians.”

    The St. Clair College football team, who were crowned the best junior football team in Canada last weekend, will be celebrated during the parade.

    “It's great, especially being 25 years since winning it. Bringing it back home is nice,” said wide receiver Darius France.

    Quarterback Maurice Sodja hails from Kentucky and is excited to celebrate with the city.

    “I didn't know this was going to happen,” Sodja told CTV News.

    “I know we're going to have a big parade with, like, Christmas and everything like that, so that's something new for me and I'm definitely looking forward to it.”

    Zach Dereniowski, also known as MD Motivator, was announced as Parade Marshal.

    “It's a great honour. It is an absolute honor to be the Parade Marshal and we have some surprises,” the social media influencer said. He has millions of followers across various platforms.

    Zach plans to do something special for a family at the parade and looks forward to being part of an event he used to enjoy as a kid.

    “Any opportunity to bring the community together and connect and love and to celebrate the holidays is beautiful. That is the whole purpose of why I'm going to lead this parade with the story and hopefully put some smiles on some people's faces that really deserve it."

