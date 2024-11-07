Advertisement
20-year-old woman charged after Wallaceburg disturbance
Published Thursday, November 7, 2024 12:45PM EST
Chatham-Kent Police Service cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Monday May 13, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
Share:
A woman has been charged following an incident in Wallaceburg.
According to the Chatham-Kent Police Service, on Wednesday morning just before 8, police were called to a disturbance at an apartment.
Officers said a woman was yelling from her apartment window at another woman in the parking lot. The woman allegedly threatened to assault the other and reportedly threw a coffee mug at her.
A 20-year-old woman has been arrested and is charged with uttering threats and assault with a weapon.