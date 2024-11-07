A woman has been charged following an incident in Wallaceburg.

According to the Chatham-Kent Police Service, on Wednesday morning just before 8, police were called to a disturbance at an apartment.

Officers said a woman was yelling from her apartment window at another woman in the parking lot. The woman allegedly threatened to assault the other and reportedly threw a coffee mug at her.

A 20-year-old woman has been arrested and is charged with uttering threats and assault with a weapon.