Police believe fatal downtown shooting has ties to Peel region
Jason Solomon appeared in a student feature in the University of Windsor publication The Lance in 2017.(Courtesy Selina McCallum for The Lance)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, August 31, 2018 1:27PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 31, 2018 3:20PM EDT
Windsor police are releasing more information about a downtown shooting that killed a 20-year-old University of Windsor student.
Police say Jason Pantlitz-Solomon was shot on Monday around 2:40 a.m. in the 200 block of Ouellette Avenue.
Investigators from the Major Crimes Branch continue to actively investigate this homicide.
Police say the victim had been staying in Windsor for educational purposes, but formally resided in the Peel Region.
Investigators believe that this targeted incident has ties to the Peel Region.
A scholarship has been renamed after Solomon at the university.
President of the University Of Windsor Students' Alliance Jeremiah Bowers says the organization recognizes the achievements of one student from a marginalized background who has excelled in academics through our "Rise Above" scholarship.