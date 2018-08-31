

Windsor police are releasing more information about a downtown shooting that killed a 20-year-old University of Windsor student.

Police say Jason Pantlitz-Solomon was shot on Monday around 2:40 a.m. in the 200 block of Ouellette Avenue.

Investigators from the Major Crimes Branch continue to actively investigate this homicide.

Police say the victim had been staying in Windsor for educational purposes, but formally resided in the Peel Region.

Investigators believe that this targeted incident has ties to the Peel Region.

A scholarship has been renamed after Solomon at the university.

President of the University Of Windsor Students' Alliance Jeremiah Bowers says the organization recognizes the achievements of one student from a marginalized background who has excelled in academics through our "Rise Above" scholarship.