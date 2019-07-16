

CTV Windsor





The Windsor Nemak plant is closing next year.

Nemak announced Tuesday the closure of operations in Windsor by mid-2020.

The plant has 270 employees and produces engine blocks.

Most of the employees at the plant are with Unifor Local 200.

“It’s heartbreaking,” says Unifor Local 200 president John D’Agnolo. “It’s devastating, but we’re going to do what we can to keep that work here in Windsor.”

The plant represents approximately one per cent of Nemak’s consolidated revenues.

The company says this decision is a result of the early phase-out of an export program with a customer in China, which is expected to bring capacity utilization at the plant to less than 10 per cent by 2020.

"Given our outlook on capacity utilization and volumes in Windsor, we have made the decision to end production at this facility,” said Armando Tamez, CEO of Nemak. "We are deeply grateful to the many people who have contributed to our business in Windsor over the years and we will make every effort to support them during this period.”

On the company’s website, Nemak says it is a leading provider of innovative lightweighting solutions for the global automotive industry, specializing in the development and manufacturing of aluminum components for powertrain and body structure applications.

The company employs more than 23,000 people at 38 facilities worldwide. In 2018, it generated revenues of US$4.7 billion.