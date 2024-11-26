WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Two suspects wanted for pharmacy break-in

    Pharmacy break-in suspects in Windsor. (Source: WPS) Pharmacy break-in suspects in Windsor. (Source: WPS)
    Share

    Windsor police are searching for two suspects after a break-in at a pharmacy on Tecumseh Road East.

    Officers responded to a report of a break-in at a pharmacy in the 500 block of Tecumseh Road East around 4 a.m. on Nov. 23.

    Police say the suspects used an SUV as a battering ram to smash into the rear entrance of the store. Then they allegedly stole almost $4,000 in electronics and fled in the vehicle.

    The first suspect is described as a male with a medium build, who wore a black face covering, black coat, black pants, blue surgical gloves, and a silver watch on his left wrist.

    The second suspect is described as a male with a medium build, who wore a black face covering, black baseball hat, black coat, black pants, and black gloves. He carried a black and yellow duffel bag.

    The suspects’ vehicle is described as a white Ford Escape equipped with a sunroof and a sport utility rack on top.

    If you can identify the suspects or have any information on the incident, please call the Windsor Police Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News