Letters to Santa to continue despite Canada Post impasse

Letters to Santa are still being accepted despite the Canada Post strike, but there are some different drop off locations.

Even though Canada Post employees are on the picket line, they say they aren’t going to let the current impasse with the Crown corporation ruin a 40-year tradition.

“The children should not have to suffer,” said Tish Glenn, president of CUPW Local 630 representing workers. “We pride ourselves as postal workers to be able to collect the letters and be able to deliver them to Santa Claus at the North Pole.”

Instead of visiting the red box, families are encouraged to deliver their letters to striking workers at one of the following five designated picket lines: 492 Blanchard Road, 11910 Tecumseh Rd East, 4910 Tecumseh Rd East, 4255 Walker Road and 176 University Avenue West.

Workers will hand off the letters to Santa’s elves to bring to Jolly Old St. Nicholas. Parents are asked to put a return address on their letters so the responses can be delivered.

“It’s been a tradition and the kids are really enthusiastic about it. Absolutely love seeing their shiny, sparkly faces just light up. It just fills us up as postal workers,” Glenn said.