Sleighing Hunger concert raising money for food banks

The S’Aints band performed a sneak peek acoustic set at Devonshire Mall on Tuesday ahead of their charity concert next month.

The fundraising concert takes place on Friday, Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. in The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor, will benefit 16 local food banks through a partnership with Windsor Essex Food Bank Association (WEFBA) and Chatham Outreach for Hunger (COH).

The WEFBA is comprised of 15 local food banks. Collectively, they enhance their ability to reach thousands of individuals and families in Windsor and Essex County who need emergency food supplies. In 2023, the association served over 211,000 food-insecure individuals. The food banks include UHC - Hub of Opportunities, Downtown Mission, Drouillard Place, Community Food Pantry Lakeshore, three Salvation Army locations, Welcome Centre Shelter for Women, Windsor Homes Coalition, and more.

“The Windsor Essex Food Bank Association is beyond grateful for being selected as the recipient of this concert for many years. This event is a pillar in our efforts to combat hunger today and tomorrow for those facing food insecurity in Windsor and Essex County. The collaborative action exemplified by St. Clair College, Caesars Windsor Cares, and The S’Aints makes a significant difference in the lives of those we serve,” said June Muir, president of Windsor Essex Food Bank Association.

Chatham Outreach for Hunger (COH) is a non-profit charitable organization servicing the Chatham-Kent region.

“Chatham Outreach for Hunger is truly grateful to be named as a recipient of this year’s Sleighing Hunger concert. The support we have received from the amazing talent of The S’Aints, Caesars Windsor Cares, and St. Clair College has helped to provide nutritional meals to thousands of Chatham-Kent residents over the years,” said Brenda LeClair, executive director of Chatham Outreach for Hunger.

This annual concert brings together The S’Aints, St. Clair College, and Caesars Windsor Cares to partner in raising funds through the holiday concert. With 100 per cent of the ticket sales proceeds going back to the community, they have successfully raised over $557,320 to feed those in need since 2013.

Tickets are on sale now. Ticket purchases can be made at caesarswindsor.com and ticketmaster.ca. The Caesars Windsor Box Office is open Friday and Saturday from Noon to 8 PM and on Show Days from Noon to 10 PM. Tickets are also available at St. Clair College South Campus (ext. 4258) and Devonshire Mall Guest Services.