Slow sales overseas are being blames for temporary layoffs at the Nemak plant in Windsor.

About 17 full time and 25 part time employees are effected by the layoffs but will return to work on January 7.

Unifor Local 200 says the layoff is not because of the Oshawa GM plant closure but rather slow sales in China.

The Windsor Nemak plant makes 2.0-litre and 2.5-litre engine blocks for GM in China.