WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Lakeshore man facing more sex assault charges after second alleged victim comes forward

    File photo of an Essex County OPP vehicle, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor) File photo of an Essex County OPP vehicle, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
    Share

    Essex County OPP say a Lakeshore man is facing more sexual assault charges after a second alleged victim has come forward.

    In June 2024, the OPP Essex County Detachment Crime Unit began an investigation from a report of sexual assaults that occurred between 2003 and 2010.

    On July 9, one individual was taken into custody and charged without incident.

    On Nov. 5, a second alleged victim had come forward.

    As a result of the investigation, on Nov. 25, 79-year-old David Grainger of Lakeshore has been charged with:

    • Sexual Interference S.151 CC,
    • Invitation to Sexual Touching S.152 CC,
    • Sexual assault S.271 CC

    The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on Dec. 18, 2024.

    Members of the Essex County OPP Crime Unit are continuing to investigate as it is believed that there may be more victims. If anyone has any information, they are being asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

    Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous online tip at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News