Amicable end proposed for former Grace Hospital site

The Corporation of the City of Windsor and Fairmount Properties LLC issued a joint statement about the former Grace Hospital site near downtown Windsor.

The statement said the two sides “have jointly elected to amicably end all business and legal matters over the initiative for the development of the former Grace Hospital site.”

“Fairmount Properties LLC has elected to focus on more US based initiatives and wishes the Corporation of the City of Windsor success in all of its future pursuits. Fairmount Properties LLC is thankful to the Mayor, City Council and the wonderful leaders in both higher education institutions who worked to support this initiative over the last four years.”

In 2020, Fairmount and the city entered into a memorandum of understanding for a $140-million, mixed-use development including restaurants, retail, medical offices and student housing at University Avenue West at Crawford Ave.

On Dec. 1, 2023, city council voted to quash plans for the project, saying it wasn't proceeding quickly enough.

Fairmount rejected the claim and filed legal action.

In March 2024, Mayor Drew Dilkens told AM800 News the city would defend its position vigorously.He also said they will be issuing a new expression of interest.

The statement issued Tuesday said “there will be no further comments by either party regarding this matter.”

~With files from AM800 News.