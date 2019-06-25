

CTV Windsor





Workers set to lose their job when the Windsor Assembly Plant sheds its third shift are getting another month on the plant floor, according to Unifor Local 444.

The local says FCA officials notified the union today the third shift will be extended to October 21 instead of the planned elimination date of September 30.

The extension is due to a new fleet order.

On March 28, the company announced 1,500 workers at the assembly plant would lose their jobs with the elimination of the third shift.

A statement from FCA at the time of the announcement pointed to the need to “better align production with global demand” as the key reason behind doing away with the long-standing third shift.

The plant currently employs 6,000 workers and produces nearly 1,500 minivans a day when operating at full volume.