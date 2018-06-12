

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are investigating a homicide that took place over the weekend on the city’s west end.

The victim has been identified as a 31-year-old woman from Windsor, but police are not releasing her name.

Officers were dispatched to an apartment building located at the corner of University Avenue West and McKay Avenue for a report of a sudden death on Sunday, June 10, 2018 at approximately 10:00 p.m.

Officers were investigating a report of a sudden death. Upon arrival, police confirmed an adult female was deceased inside an apartment unit.

Police believe the death is suspicious in nature and the residence was held as a potential crime scene.

On Monday, June 11, an autopsy was conducted on the deceased female and investigators with the major crimes branch are classifying this as a homicide case.

Investigators have interviewed numerous witnesses and believe the victim was in her residence in the University Avenue West apartment building during the evening hours of Saturday, June 9. She was found dead in her residence during the evening of Sunday, June 10.