

CTV Windsor





The looming Windsor Assembly Plant changes are expected to have an impact on feeder plants in Windsor-Essex.

Fiat Chrysler announced Thursday the plant is eliminating the third shift in September, impacting 1,500 employees.

It's expected most of the feeder companies will follow suit and let go of a third shift.

Independents, parts and suppliers representative Jerry Logan of Unifor says up to seven local facilities are tied to the Windsor Assembly Plant.

He fears up to 2,000 feeder jobs could be directly affected, but admits the impact could be worse.

FCA also announced Friday the two week shutdown next month has been moved up to the first two weeks of April.