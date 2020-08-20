WINDSOR, ONT. -- There’s no doubt small and medium-sized businesses are struggling to stay open during the pandemic.

Despite all the economic uncertainty — some businesses are actually bucking the trend and opening new locations.

After 27 years’ operating across the country, Friday will be opening day for Movati Athletic in Windsor.

Company CEO Chuck Kelly says the process to open the 70,000 sq. ft. fitness club started two years ago and only had minor construction timelines impacted by the pandemic.

Extra regulations and costs make opening a challenge for all businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is a difficult time for every business, but we aren’t alone, so our motto is to just keep moving forward and taking care of our members,” says Kelly.

Kelly is confident the roomy interior, contact tracing and cleaning protocols already in place will make the transition easier.

The club also features opposite facing machines, distanced equipment, a mask-on-while-roaming policy and even has hospital-grade ventilation.

“Our company was founded many years ago on the principle of greeting and keeping our customers, making them feel comfortable and keeping our spaces clean,” Kelly says. “And it just happens now that it’s even more important.”

Down the road — All Level CrossFit has been whipping people into shape for seven years. But the pandemic nearly crushed them.

But Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith and his wife Christie decided to invest in the facility during the pandemic because they believe the pandemic will be short-term — and people will always come back to fitness.

“When you’re not providing a service, it’s hard to stay alive,” says Smith, the gym’s co-owner. “We truly believe in him and the gym and it’s something that our family is really happy to be a part of and help maybe save a company.”

Co-owner John Mack says he’s happy to have made the connection with the Smiths as clients over the years and recognizes not every small business is as fortunate.

“There was no way we were going down without a fight,” recalls Mack. “D.J. stepping in and saying let’s help you through this tough time was likely the best case scenario that could have happened to us at that time.”

Sadly — it’s a different story for many others.

“The uncertainty of the future, the fear of the unknown is still there,” says Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce president Rakesh Naidu.

He indicates only 62 per cent of businesses have fully re-opened and only 26 per cent of those are reporting revenues similar to pre-COVID levels.

“We will see as we move forward, that picture will become a little bit more clear and we will have those numbers that unfortunately won’t be good,” Naidu says.

Naidu is advising businesses to take advantage of the entire slate of government programs like rent subsidy and CERB.

He’s also encouraging residents who are able to buy local, suggesting there’s never been a more important time to support small businesses.