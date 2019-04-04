

CTV Windsor





Movati Athletic announced plans to open a new fitness club in Windsor.

The Windsor-founded company says the $18-million development will create over 125 permanent jobs.

The facility just south of Devonshire Mall will also create more than 150 construction jobs.

“We couldn’t be more proud to build our 17th location in Windsor,” said Chuck Kelly, CEO of Movati Athletic. “Movati’s Windsor facility will be the largest fitness club in Ontario west of the Greater Toronto Area.”

Kelly, an Amherstburg resident, says the facility will be like having access to six boutique studios and a premium fitness club, all in one membership, with something for all ages and fitness levels.

The expansive 70,000-square-foot club will encompass two levels and featuring two swimming pools – including a women’s-only pool, studio and fitness area.

Membership will include up to 150 professionally-instructed studio fitness classes.

“We are committed to ensuring our members feel welcome, comfortable and healthy, from our obsession with cleanliness and friendliness, to the best fitness instructors and personal trainers in the business,” said Kelly.

It is expected to be complete in early spring 2020.

Movati, which originated as Total Fitness more than 20 years ago, also announced a $25,000 donation to the Miracle League of Amherstburg.