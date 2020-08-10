WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex has been given the green light to join the rest of the province in Stage 3.

The province made the announcement Monday stating based on “positive local trends of key public health indicators,” the region would be able to move into the next stage of Ontario’s reopening plan as of Wednesday at 12:01 a.m.

"Thanks to the collective efforts of our frontline health care workers, public health experts, and the people of Windsor-Essex, more businesses in the region can hang up their 'Open for Business' sign and more people can go back to work as of this Wednesday," Premier Doug Ford said in a news release. "As all of Ontario now enters into Stage 3, I ask everyone to remain on their guard and keep following the public health measures to protect the tremendous progress we've made and keep this deadly virus at bay."

Stage 3 includes the reopening of gyms, indoor dining at bars and restaurants and many facial services. The size of gatherings moves to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors. Physical distancing is still required.

“I want to take the time to thank each and every Ontarian for their efforts, sacrifice and hard work, the entire province will now be in Stage 3 effective this Wednesday," said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and minister of health. "This is an important milestone for the province in our fight against COVID-19 and one we can all be proud of. However, it's never been more important for each of us to remain vigilant in following all public health advice."

All public health regions except Windsor-Essex moved into Stage 3 by July 31. A statement from the province states the decision to move Windsor-Essex into the next stage came from the advice of the chief medical officer of health as well as the local medical officer of health and was based on lower transmission of COVID-19, ongoing hospital capacity, public health capacity to conduct rapid case and contact management as well as increase in testing.

More to come.