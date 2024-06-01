Friends, family and alumni of St. Clair College celebrate Patti France at retirement ceremony

Patti France has completed her last official day as president of St. Clair College, wrapping up four decades of work at the post-secondary institution.

Hundreds of former staff, students and alumni were on hand at the St. Clair College SportsPlex to say goodbye to Dr. France and show appreciation for her dedication and service in a community celebration Friday afternoon.

"It's very humbling,” said Dr. France. "A little overwhelming and very much appreciated."

“It means the world to me. We have always had great relations at St. Clair College. We truly value our students and our unions as partners. Really, everything is a team effort," she added.

According to the college, St. Clair has expanded and enhanced the curriculum and footprint of the college not only in Windsor but across Ontario during France's tenure — with the college also becoming a desirable draw for international students.

Although she is stepping down as president of the college, France will continue her work on the board of directors with community organizations.

In addition, retirement will allow for quality time with family and friends – and adopting a puppy into the France household.