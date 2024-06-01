Two weeks before Carrousel of Nations returns, LaSalle high school hosts multicultural night
From South Korean snacks and Mediterranean dishes to Bavarian and Bollywood dancing, a high school in LaSalle, Ont. showcased the rapidly-changing diversity of its school community through a multicultural night which was open to the public.
Sandwich Secondary School hosted a multicultural night, open to the community, Friday evening inside its gym.
The school hosted a similar event last year during school hours — but a teacher who organized Friday's multicultural showcase said the 2023 event left people wanting more.
"We did it in the daytime over two periods at lunch. That wasn't enough time," said Carolyne Howlett.
"We decided, this year, we would do our very first evening event where we would invite members from the community and students to come in and show off their culture."
Howlett co-organized the multicultural event with Taylor Goddard who is actually one of her former students.
Caroline Howlett and Taylor Goddard, organizers of Sandwich Secondary School's multicultural night, are shown during the event on May 31, 2024. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)
Goddard became a Sandwich student in 2009, pursued a career in teaching and now works alongside Howlett.
"Some people are doing henna. Some people have made their own Korean snacks," said Goddard during Friday's event.
"We have a lot of very interesting niche talents, as well as dancing and singing. You have Highland dancing, Bavarian dancing, Indian dancing, Macedonian dancing."
According to Howlett, the Sandwich Secondary School community has been getting "more and more diverse" as the years go by.
"We wanted to celebrate that because that's one of the strengths that we have in this school showcase," said Howlett.
Goddard, who used to teach at Kennedy prior to becoming a Sandwich staff member, agrees.
"When I was a student here, I saw a lot more people that looked like me. Kennedy actually had a really impressive multicultural night. So when Mrs. Howlett said she wanted to do this, I was all in," said Goddard. "I think it's so important that every student feels seen and visible within their own community."
Sandwich Secondary's multicultural night took place just two weeks before the first day of the 2024 Carrousel of the Nations festival.
However, organizers said the timing of the Sandwich event was completely coincidental and is in no way associated with the city-wide festival.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Robert Pickton stabbed with toothbrush and broken broom handle: victim's family
The family of one of Robert Pickton's victims says the convicted serial killer suffered an incredibly violent death at the hands of another inmate.
Panama prepares to evacuate first island in face of rising sea level
On a tiny island off Panama's Caribbean coast, about 300 families are packing their belongings in preparation for a dramatic change. Generations of Gunas who have grown up on Gardi Sugdub in a life dedicated to the sea and tourism will trade that next week for the mainland’s solid ground.
This Calgary home has a giant tree in the middle, and it's for sale
There's a luxury 'tree home' for sale in Calgary.
Father who killed one-year-old son with axe may be allowed to travel in southwestern Ontario
A Mennonite father who killed his one-year-old son with an axe may be allowed to travel to parts of southern Ontario in the coming months
Trump election victory 'very unlikely,' but 'possible': former FBI director Comey
Former FBI director James Comey says while he believes former U.S. president Donald Trump "will be defeated" in the upcoming presidential election, he doesn’t think it’s a given.
'It feels like freedom': Why some Albertans like going nude in nature
Few people can say they accidentally purchased a nude beach — but Shelley can. When she saw a piece of land she could fondly remember camping on was up for sale, she inquired about it and ended up purchasing it. She soon found that there were already inhabitants on it.
Beef on and off the ice: Who has the best steak between Alberta and Texas?
As the Edmonton Oilers battle the Dallas Stars in the Stanley Cup Playoffs' Western Conference Finals, there's some beef brewing off the ice as well.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by train in Brockville, Ont.
Brockville Police says a pedestrian has died following a collision with a train that was heading to Toronto.
Republicans join Trump's attacks on justice system and campaign of vengeance after guilty verdict
Embracing Donald Trump's strategy of blaming the U.S. justice system after his historic guilty verdict, Republicans in Congress are fervently enlisting themselves in his campaign of vengeance and political retribution in the GOP bid to reclaim the White House.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Father who killed one-year-old son with axe may be allowed to travel in southwestern Ontario
A Mennonite father who killed his one-year-old son with an axe may be allowed to travel to parts of southern Ontario in the coming months
-
Two celestial shows will be visible across Canada this week
Canada is getting not one – but two – celestial shows over the next few days. Keep an eye on the sky for the northern lights and parade of planets!
-
Man on Canada’s Most Wanted list for Kitchener, Ont. shooting, arrested
Habiton Solomon, who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a fatal 2023 shooting in Kitchener, Ont., is now in police custody.
London
-
Mix of sun and cloud expected Sunday ahead of gloomy work week
The early morning hours Sunday might see some rainfall — but that's expected to end in the early afternoon.
-
SIU investigation into man who was bit by London police dog concludes
The director of Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has found no reasonable grounds to believe a London police officer committed a criminal offence after a man who was arrested was 'seriously injured' by the bite of a police service dog.
-
CTV News London’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
Barrie
-
Barrie kicks off pride month with festival and parade
Barrie celebrated the start of Pride month with a special Pride march and festival in the downtown core on Saturday.
-
Innisfil Beach Road to close under Highway 400 Saturday overnight
Continued construction at the Innisfil Beach Road exit of Highway 400 will close certain areas of the interchange from Saturday evening through Sunday morning, allowing crews to remove the existing Highway 400 northbound bridge.
-
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police searching for two motorcyclists following crash at Maley Drive underpass
Greater Sudbury Police Service is looking for two motorcyclists – one of whom may be “seriously injured.”
-
Robert Pickton stabbed with toothbrush and broken broom handle: victim's family
The family of one of Robert Pickton's victims says the convicted serial killer suffered an incredibly violent death at the hands of another inmate.
-
22-year-old driver charged with stunt driving on Hwy. 11
A 22-year-old driver was travelling more than 150km/h on Highway 11 in Benoit Township east of Timmins, Ont., on Friday.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Trio arrested after medicine stolen from northern Ont. home
Provincial police say medication was stolen from a residence in Blind River, Ont., on Thursday.
-
Sault police seize cash, $67K in drugs, stolen guitar
Six people are facing drug and several other charges after police in Sault Ste. Marie raided a residence on Wellington Street West on Thursday evening.
-
Alberta murder suspect arrested in northern Ont.
A man wanted for first-degree murder in Alberta was arrested this week after police deployed a spike belt on Highway 17 near Schreiber, Ont.
Ottawa
-
2 children among 5 people hospitalized after head-on crash on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa's west end
Two young children and three adults were seriously injured in a major collision on Highway 417 between Palladium Drive and Carp Road in Ottawa's west end Friday afternoon.
-
OSTA's annual Drivers Appreciation Day took place Saturday
As another school year wraps up, the Ottawa Student Transportation Authority (OSTA) held its annual Drivers Appreciation Day on Saturday to commemorate those in charge of that big yellow bus.
-
Pedestrian dies after being hit by train in Brockville, Ont.
Brockville Police says a pedestrian has died following a collision with a train that was heading to Toronto.
Toronto
-
'A beautiful tribute': Caroline Huebner Parkette officially unveiled in Toronto
Dozens of people gathered at a newly-renamed park in Toronto’s east end Saturday morning to celebrate the life of its namesake, Caroline Huebner-Makurat, who was struck and killed by a stray bullet 11 months ago.
-
TTC streetcar derailed, 3 people injured in downtown Toronto crash
A TTC streetcar was derailed and three people were injured, two seriously, in a crash involving a vehicle in downtown Toronto Saturday morning.
-
Lack of skilled workers identified as risk in Pickering nuclear plant refurbishment timeline, documents show
It could take at least 11 years to complete the refurbishment of the Pickering nuclear plant, according to documents prepared by Ontario Power Generation (OPG), however a lack of skilled workers and potential scope adjustments could impact the project.
Montreal
-
Stabbed man stumbles into pharmacy in Montreal's Village, police investigating
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a young man was stabbed in The Village neighbourhood on Saturday morning.
-
Making Quebec bilingual: 'What a lack of respect,' says Jolin-Barrette of the idea
Quebec Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette added his voice to the Bloc Québécois and Conservatives in Ottawa who are outraged by comments made by Liberal MP Angelo Iacono, who said Quebec would benefit from becoming an officially bilingual province rather than having only French as its official language.
-
Quebec adopts bill granting 'parental union' to unmarried couples
On Friday, Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette welcomed the unanimous adoption a day earlier of his Bill 56 amending the Civil Code and creating a new parental union regime in Quebec.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg looking at fining residents for putting contaminated items in trash
The City of Winnipeg is asking the public if homeowners should have to pay for throwing contaminated items in their trash and recycling carts.
-
Osborne Village Starbucks permanently closed
Osborne Village residents will have to find a new spot to get their caffeine fix, as the River Avenue Starbucks location is closing up shop for good.
-
'Lots of love, darling': Hundreds of love letters dating back to 1920s up for sale
Hundreds of love letters from decades past are up for grabs, offering a peek into days when pen and ink were conveyors of connection when miles apart.
Edmonton
-
Bottom feeders in November, Oilers sit one win away from Stanley Cup final
The Edmonton Oilers — among the Stanley Cup favourites when training camp opened — had got off to a disastrous start to the NHL season.
-
Man on scooter killed in Old Strathcona crash
A 40-year-old man was killed in a crash in Old Strathcona early Saturday morning.
-
'It feels like freedom': Why some Albertans like going nude in nature
Few people can say they accidentally purchased a nude beach — but Shelley can. When she saw a piece of land she could fondly remember camping on was up for sale, she inquired about it and ended up purchasing it. She soon found that there were already inhabitants on it.
Calgary
-
Dog Jog raises money for animals cared for at the Calgary Humane Society
Hundreds of people and their dogs are expected in North Glenmore Park for the Calgary Humane Society’s annual Dog Jog Saturday.
-
June marks the beginning of National Indigenous History Month
Canadians will spend this month learning about and celebrating the cultures, languages, knowledge, histories, and traditions of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis, as June has been designated as National Indigenous History Month.
-
Ukrainian culture front and centre at weekend festival
Calgary’s Ukrainian community is inviting everyone to come out experience their culture and cuisine Saturday.
Regina
-
Death investigation underway in Regina
An investigation is underway in Regina after an injured man died in hospital on Saturday.
-
Fine, Lenius among Roughriders cuts
The Saskatchewan Roughriders released quarterback Mason Fine and receiver Brayden Lenius on Saturday as the team announced its final roster cuts.
-
Iceland glacier covered in volcanic ash inspiration for Sask. artist
A Saskatchewan artist had a unique setting for his latest piece.
Vancouver
-
1 dead, suspect at large after shooting in Maple Ridge, B.C.
Gunshots drew a significant police response to the Metro Vancouver suburb of Maple Ridge early Friday evening.
-
Hastings Street in Burnaby transforms into big party for Hats Off Day
Thousands of people flocked to Hastings Street in the Burnaby Heights neighbourhood on Saturday to celebrate the annual Hats Off Day festival.
-
'It was so nice': Vancouver students take home big prizes at national science fair
Vancouver was well represented at the Canada-Wide Science Fair in Ottawa this week.
Vancouver Island
-
WestJet ordered to pay B.C. traveller $1,300 for a missed flight connection
A B.C. traveller will receive more than $1,300 in compensation from WestJet for a missed flight connection following a decision from the province's small claims tribunal.
-
Robert Pickton stabbed with toothbrush and broken broom handle: victim's family
The family of one of Robert Pickton's victims says the convicted serial killer suffered an incredibly violent death at the hands of another inmate.
-
Victoria welcomes first of 2 electric fire trucks
The Victoria Fire Department has a new tool in its toolbox. The department says its first electric fire truck will do everything the old diesel-powered fire trucks do with some new capabilities.
Atlantic
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE The IWK Telethon for Children marks 40 years
The IWK Telethon for Children marks 40 years this June.
-
N.B. reaches tentative agreement with union representing social workers and psychologists
The New Brunswick government has reached a tentative agreement with a local union representing social workers among other professions in the province.
-
Gunshots fired at home in East Preston, police investigating
RCMP in Halifax are searching for information after shots were fired at a home in East Preston, N.S., on Saturday.
N.L.
-
Solutions coming for piled-up bodies outside Newfoundland hospital
Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador say they are only weeks away from a solution to move unclaimed human remains out of roadside freezers and into a nearby hospital.
-
Newfoundland television station hit by ransomware attack, data breach
The company behind a popular independent television station in Newfoundland and Labrador says it was hit by a cyberattack.
-
DNA provides a break in this decades-old cold case
A skull was found along a backroad near St. John's more than 20 years ago. Now, police have finally identified the victim of the homicide.