KINGSVILLE, ONT. -- The Town of Kingsville is providing some financial relief to businesses and non-profits negatively affected by high re-start costs caused by COVID-19.

The ‘Business Relaunch Fund’ is similar to the program developed by the town of Essex.

The $225,000 fund will provide up to $750 for each eligible business for costs associated with COVID-19 health and safety regulations as they enter Stage 3.

The original recommendation was for $500 but council upped that Monday evening.

Eligible businesses must have a physical location. Corporately-owned franchises, home-based and online businesses will not be eligible.

Applications will open August 24 and run through October 23.

The costs will come out of the town’s 2019 operating surplus.

“We’re learning from other municipalities, I think it was well received in Essex, so we don’t have to reinvent the wheel, which is good,” says Kingsville Deputy Mayor Gord Queen.

Larry Patterson, a Kingsville councillor, says, “I think this is one time that our council as a group has really come together for the businesses of our municipality.”