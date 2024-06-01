Body of missing Windsor man, last seen late last year, recovered in Detroit River

The body of a missing 64-year-old man who was last seen five months ago has been recovered in the Detroit River.

Since the start of this year, multiple search efforts have been conducted, including in Black Oak Heritage Park, the Tall Grass Prairie, and Ojibway Park, to locate Scott Kersey. He was last seen on Dec. 29, 2023.

In a statement issued Saturday, Windsor police said Kersey's body was discovered in the Detroit River, near the 200 block of Morton Drive in Windsor's west end, on May 30.

"His death is not believed to be suspicious. As such, no further details will be released," police added.

Back in January, Kersey's daughter Hillary told CTV News her father enjoyed hunting and long walks outdoors.

She added when police arrived at her father's home on Christmas Day 2023, his apartment door was locked, his wallet and car keys were inside and his vehicle was still parked outside.

At the time, Hillary said there were elements of her father's disappearace which were confusing.

"My dad did purchase a suit, I just don't understand why he would purchase a suit, a white suit at that, because my dad's never wore a white suit," she said.

- with files from CTV News Windsor's Chris Campbell