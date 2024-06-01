2 arrested after officers seize loaded shotguns from Glengarry apartment building: Windsor police

Windsor police officers say they have arrested two people and seized loaded shotguns from apartment units in the city's core.

Shortly before 6 p.m. on May 30, police responded to a call about "possible firearms" inside an apartment building in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue — between University Avenue East and Assumption Street.

In a statement issued the next day, police said they reviewed surveillance video which showed two men carring what appeared to be shotguns into the building.

"Officers searched the building and quickly located and arrested the two suspects in question," the statement reads.

"A sawed-off shotgun and a semi-automatic shotgun were found inside separate apartments and seized as evidence."

Two men, ages 28 and 33, face multiple charges including possession of a restricted weapon, endangering public peace and possessing of a firearm without a licence.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service Major Crimes at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830.

They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously online or by phone at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).